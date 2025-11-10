Updated 10 November 2025 at 13:28 IST
'No Pay, No Progress': What The US Government Shutdown Looks Like | See Pics
Here are the pictures of what the longest U.S. government Shutdown looks like:
A sign that reads “Closed due to federal government shutdown” is seen outside the National Gallery of Art in Washington.Image: AP
The US Capitol is photographed on the 40th day of the government shutdown.Image: AP
Travelers at Miami International Airport hope the government opens soon, as hundreds of flights in the U.S. are being scratched this weekend.Image: AP
Senators are working through the weekend for the first time since the government shutdown began more than a month ago, hoping to find a bipartisan resolution that has eluded them.Image: AP
Volunteers pack groceries during an emergency food distribution at the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia's Mitzvah Food program in Philadelphia.Image: AP
The Federal Aviation Administration ordered flight cuts at 40 major U.S. airports due to the ongoing government shutdown. By Nov. 14, 10% of all flights will be suspended.Image: AP
A group of Capitol Police officers stand guard in front of the US Capitol amid the government shutdown.Image: AP
U.S. President Donald Trump sits in the Oval Office to sign an executive order on AI and pediatric cancer research at the White House, Washington, D.C., U.S.Image: AP
Senate Majority Leader John Thune responds to Senate Leader Chuck Schumer to reopen the government if Republicans extend expiring health care subsidies for one year, at the Capitol in Washington,Image: AP
U.S. Rep. Greg Casar speaks during the Fight The Trump Takeover Rally held at the State Capitol, protesting congressional redistricting efforts by Texas Republicans and President Donald Trump.Image: AP
People wait for flights as an American Airlines plane taxis at LaGuardia Airport (LGA), in the Queens borough of New York.
Image: AP
Published By : Namya Kapur
Published On: 10 November 2025 at 13:25 IST