'No Pay, No Progress': What The US Government Shutdown Looks Like | See Pics

Updated 10 November 2025 at 13:28 IST

Here are the pictures of what the longest U.S. government Shutdown looks like:

Namya Kapur
Description of the pic

A sign that reads “Closed due to federal government shutdown” is seen outside the National Gallery of Art in Washington.

Image: AP

Description of the pic

The US Capitol is photographed on the 40th day of the government shutdown.

Image: AP

Description of the pic

Travelers at Miami International Airport hope the government opens soon, as hundreds of flights in the U.S. are being scratched this weekend.

Image: AP

Description of the pic

Senators are working through the weekend for the first time since the government shutdown began more than a month ago, hoping to find a bipartisan resolution that has eluded them.

Image: AP

Description of the pic

Volunteers pack groceries during an emergency food distribution at the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia's Mitzvah Food program in Philadelphia.

Image: AP

Description of the pic

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered flight cuts at 40 major U.S. airports due to the ongoing government shutdown. By Nov. 14, 10% of all flights will be suspended.

Image: AP

Description of the pic

A group of Capitol Police officers stand guard in front of the US Capitol amid the government shutdown.

Image: AP

Description of the pic

U.S. President Donald Trump sits in the Oval Office to sign an executive order on AI and pediatric cancer research at the White House, Washington, D.C., U.S.

Image: AP

Description of the pic

Senate Majority Leader John Thune responds to Senate Leader Chuck Schumer to reopen the government if Republicans extend expiring health care subsidies for one year, at the Capitol in Washington,

Image: AP

Description of the pic

U.S. Rep. Greg Casar speaks during the Fight The Trump Takeover Rally held at the State Capitol, protesting congressional redistricting efforts by Texas Republicans and President Donald Trump.

Image: AP

Description of the pic

People wait for flights as an American Airlines plane taxis at LaGuardia Airport (LGA), in the Queens borough of New York.


 

Image: AP

Published By : Namya Kapur

Published On: 10 November 2025 at 13:25 IST