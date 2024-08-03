Published 17:48 IST, August 3rd 2024
Schumer Predicts Democrats will Keep Control of the Senate Now that Harris is Atop the Party Ticket
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is predicting that Democrats will keep control of the Senate in the November election and he feels “exhilarated and gratified” by the surge of enthusiasm with Vice President Kamala Harris atop the party's ticket.
- World
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer | Image: AP
