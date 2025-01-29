Trump Administration Creates New Social Media Account To Crack Down On 'Fake News’: The White House announced on 28th January, the launch of a new social media account aimed at combating fake news.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the newly created account, Rapid Response 47, made its first post stating, “Welcome to the official Rapid Response account of the Trump 47 White House. We will support President Donald J. Trump's America First agenda and hold the Fake News accountable for their lies. Let's Make America Great Again."

Many fans were left amazed by the strategic move to take stringent measures against those spreading false information. One user commented, “Following all the winning. Love it.” while another enthusiastically added, “Holy crap, I love this idea. Thank you!”

This move comes after President Donald Trump ’s longstanding, often fiery relationship with news outlets over the years.

During his first administration, he labeled several news organizations as “fake news,” claiming they were biased in their coverage of his leadership, a trend that continued during his 2024 campaign.