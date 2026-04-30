Trump Eyes Moon Landing Before Term Ends; Asks, 'Is a President Allowed to Go to Space?'

In his recent remarks, US President Trump signaled that NASA could send astronauts to the Moon before his term is over, as he met the Artemis 2 mission crew.

While speaking to reporters during his meeting with the Artemis 2 mission crew, who returned from a historic flyby of the Moon that also included the far side of the Moon, Trump said that the United States has “a good shot” at achieving a Moon landing within the timeline of his tenure in office. He stayed away from giving any guarantees to avoid criticism. Moreover, in a lighter tone, he also floated the idea of him traveling to space, jokingly asking whether a sitting president could join a mission.

NASA’s Plan for a Moon Landing

NASA has a plan to broaden the Artemis programme and aim toward sending humans to the lunar surface, which first happened 54 years ago in 1972.

Looking at the current roadmap of NASA, the mission to land near the Moon’s south pole under the Artemis 4 mission is expected not before 2028. Interestingly, this timeline also perfectly fits within a potential second Trump presidency. But primarily, it depends on launch readiness and the timing of the mission.

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During the meeting with the Artemis 2 crew, Trump, in an optimistic but uncertain tone, said, “We don’t like to say definitely, but we’re ahead of schedule.”

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Moreover, he praised the Artemis 2 crew astronauts, including Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen, and also called them individuals with “unbelievable courage.”

Artemis 2, the Moon, and Deep Space

The recently launched mission of NASA, Artemis 2, completed a historic journey around the Moon and marked a major milestone. Also, it was the first human mission with a crew beyond low Earth orbit since Apollo 17, but this mission set a new distance record and even surpassed Apollo 13.

This complete mission showcased the capabilities and the deep-space tech of NASA, including the Space Launch System rocket and the Orion spacecraft, which can transport astronauts to lunar distances and bring them back.

The successful execution of the Artemis 4 lunar landing remains a precarious balancing act between ambitious political timelines and the rigorous demands of aerospace engineering.

While the program’s technical feasibility is intact, it faces significant logistical pressure due to the necessity of fully operational landers and upgraded spacecraft systems, compounded by the removal of the Lunar Gateway station from the mission architecture.