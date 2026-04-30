'What Would You Pay?': Hegseth Clashes With Congressman Ro Khanna Over Staggering Iran War Costs

The United States is going through a time where heated debates are becoming normal, and one such incident includes US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna. This happened during a House Armed Services Committee hearing on Wednesday. The normal confrontation quickly turned into a heated debate over the staggering cost of the ongoing war between Iran and the USA, and the stakes of preventing Iran from having nuclear weapons.

Debating the Financial Toll

This escalated when Congressman Khanna asked the Defense Secretary about the financial toll of the war on American taxpayers, saying, “Do you know how much it cost the taxpayer?” He cited that the estimated cost of this war could exceed the earlier figure of $25 billion provided by the Pentagon comptroller. Moreover, some projections suggested that the total economic impact could reach nearly $631 billion, which means $5,000 in excess costs for each household.

Ro Khanna also asked, “Do you know how much it will cost Americans in terms of their increased cost in gas and food over the next year because of Iran?”

NOW: Secretary Hegseth snaps back at Dem. Rep. Ro Khanna for "gotcha" questions on how much the war in Iran is costing Americans:



KHANNA: "You don't know how much it cost the taxpayer?"



HEGSETH: "I would simply ask you what the cost is of an Iranian nuclear bomb."



"What would… pic.twitter.com/R3BQdWsslp — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 29, 2026

National Security vs. Economic Impact

In response, the Secretary of Defense moved away from the question, calling it a “gotcha” attempt to corner the Congressman. He changed the front and questioned him back by shifting the focus to national security. He said, “I would simply ask you what the cost is of an Iranian nuclear bomb.” He further added, “What would you pay to ensure Iran doesn’t get a nuclear bomb?”

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Instability in the Middle East

This hearing comes at a time when the situation in the Middle East is still unstable and escalating after a long war between the US and Iran, where peace talks have yielded no results. During the conflict, both sides have seen strikes on bases, economic disruptions, and diplomatic breakdowns. Though both sides have shown interest in de-escalation, resulting in ceasefires in some regions, peace is not guaranteed.

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Recently, Iran offered to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the critical oil route which the country is currently using as leverage during the war. Although US officials have rejected the proposal in its current form, calling it insufficient and conditional on broader security guarantees, the US has also cited concerns over Iran’s continued uranium enrichment activities and their lack of compliance with previous agreements to maintain peace.

IRGC Taking Over Leadership?

The politics and leadership are currently unstable, as some reports have suggested a growing power vacuum within the country’s political structure, with the IRGC increasing its control amid infighting among civilian leadership factions. Many analysts have said that this has made decision-making in Iran unpredictable, as the IRGC is pushing for a more confrontational stance against the United States.

The human cost of the ongoing confrontation continues to rise. Although exact casualty numbers are a point of contention, both parties have sustained significant losses in recent months through a cycle of airstrikes, missile barrages, and clandestine missions. US-aligned operations have hit Iranian infrastructure, damaging military complexes and at least one reported civilian-linked site. Conversely, retaliatory strikes against American forces and regional assets have resulted in both injuries and deaths among military personnel.