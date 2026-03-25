USS Abraham Lincoln Under Our Watch, Will Strike If Within Range: Iran Navy Commander

Tehran: In a fresh escalation in the Middle East War which has now dragged on for weeks, Iranian Army’s Navy has said that the movements of the US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln is being closely watched and has warned that it will not shy away from targeting it if it comes within range of Iranian missiles.

Iranian Navy commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani issued the warning even when US President Donald Trump continued to claim that talks are ongoing between Iran and the Americans.

"Like Mount Dena, we stand firm for the dignity and glory of Iran and Iranians, to be a hope for the oppressed and a thorn in the eyes of enemies," the Rear Admiral said, while he honoured the memory of those who died in the IRIS Dena strike.

"The Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, with resolute will and the absolute maritime dominance of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Persian Gulf, intelligent control of the Strait of Hormuz, and authoritative monitoring of the passage of military and hostile fleets north of the 10-degree line, will not relent until we avenge the blood of our dear martyrs," he reportedly said as per PressTV.

Advertisement

“The performance and movements of the hostile Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group are constantly under surveillance, and as soon as the hostile carrier strike group comes within range of the missile systems, it will be targeted by devastating attacks from the Army Navy,” he said.

The Iranian Navy also claimed that its Ghadir coastal cruise missiles had earlier targeted USS Abraham Lincoln which prompted the American fleet to change its course in the Persian Gulf region.

Advertisement

Notably, USS Abraham Lincoln had been operating in that region even before the Israeli-American forces launched their joint operation against Iran on February 28, killing their Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Are Negotiations On?

Meanwhile, while Trump continued to beat the drum about Iran returning to the negotiating table, an Iranian military spokesperson, Lt. Col. Ebrahim Zolfaghari, mocked US' attempts at a ceasefire deal and raising questions whether a 15-point plan proposed by Washington has any chance to succeed.

Zolfaghari, in a recorded video statement that aired on state television, suggested there were no talks. “Have your internal conflicts reached the point where you are negotiating with yourselves?” he said.

“Our first and last word has been the same from day one, and it will stay that way: Someone like us will never come to terms with someone like you,” Zolfaghari said. “Not now, not ever.”