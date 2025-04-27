SUV Crashes into Crowd at Vancouver Filipino Festival, Multiple Casualties Reported

Vancouver: A man has been taken into custody after driving his SUV into a crowd of people at a Filipino street festival in Vancouver, B.C., killing and injuring an unknown number of people, according to officials.

The incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. during the Lapu Lapu Day Block Party, an annual event commemorating the Philippines’ first national hero, Lapu Lapu.

The black SUV struck individuals who were either walking or waiting near food trucks along E 43rd Avenue and Fraser Street, where the festival was being held.

Witnesses and footage from the scene showed multiple victims lying on the ground, some appearing to be critically injured or deceased.

Emergency response teams were swiftly deployed, and a significant number of first responders attended to the scene.

The Vancouver Police Department issued a statement confirming that several individuals had lost their lives, and many others had sustained injuries. "The driver is in custody. We will provide further information as the investigation progresses," the police statement read.

Although it remains unclear whether the crash was an accident or intentional, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Kingsway, Don Davies, referred to the incident as a “horrendous attack” in a post on social media platform X.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim expressed his shock and sorrow, stating, “I am shocked and deeply saddened by the horrific incident at today’s Lapu Lapu Day event. Our thoughts are with all those affected and with Vancouver’s Filipino community during this incredibly difficult time.”