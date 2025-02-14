Vaccine Skeptic Robert F Kennedy Jr Confirmed as Trump's Secretary Of Health

Washington: The Senate on Thursday, confirmed Robert F Kennedy Jr. as President Donald Trump's secretary of health , placing the prominent vaccine skeptic in charge of USD 1.7 trillion in federal spending, vaccine recommendations, food safety, and health insurance programs for nearly half the nation.

Despite concerns over Kennedy's views on vaccines, nearly all Republicans supported Trump, voting 52-48 to appoint the scion of a prominent political family to lead the Health and Human Services Department. Democrats, however, unanimously opposed his nomination.

Kentucky Sen Mitch McConnell, who had polio as a child, was the only Republican to vote "no," reflecting his opposition to Trump’s picks for Pentagon chief and director of national intelligence.

McConnell said, “I'm a survivor of childhood polio. In my lifetime, I've watched vaccines save millions of lives from devastating diseases across America and around the world,"

“I will not condone the re-litigation of proven cures, and neither will millions of Americans who credit their survival and quality of life to scientific miracles.” Despite this, the rest of the GOP has supported Kennedy's vision, directing public health agencies to focus on chronic diseases like obesity.

“We've got to get into the business of making America healthy again,” said Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, adding that Kennedy will bring a “fresh perspective” to the office.

Kennedy, 71, has been in the national spotlight since childhood due to his family’s tragedies. Over the years, he has gained a substantial following with his populist and often controversial views on food, chemicals, and vaccines.

His following expanded significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic when Kennedy focused much of his efforts on a nonprofit that filed lawsuits against vaccine manufacturers. He also utilized social media campaigns to undermine public trust in vaccines and the government agencies that support them.