'Vampires Sucking Our Blood Dry': Donald Trump’s Trade Advisor Peter Navarro Makes Scathing Attack On BRICS Alliance

Peter Navarro, Senior Counsellor for Trade and Manufacturing under US President Donald Trump, launched a sharp attack on the BRICS alliance, branding its members as “vampires” whose unfair trade practices are draining the United States.

In an interview with Real America’s Voice, which he later shared on his X account on Monday (US local time), Navarro claimed that the economies of BRICS nations are heavily dependent on exports to the US.

“The bottom line is that none of these countries can survive if they don’t sell to the United States, and when they sell to the United States, their exports, they’re like vampires sucking our blood dry with their unfair trade practices,” Navarro said.

He further questioned the unity of the group, pointing to historical tensions among its members. “I don’t see how the BRICS stays together since historically they all hate each other and kill each other,” he added.

Navarro cited examples to stress his point: Russia’s uneasy ties with China, border disputes between India and China, and Brazil’s economic woes.

“Russia is getting into bed with China. China claims they own Vladivostok… they’re colonising Siberia. India has been at war with China for decades. It was China that gave Pakistan a nuclear bomb."

"You got ships flying around the Indian Ocean now with Chinese flags. Modi, see how you kind of worked that out. Meanwhile, the Brazilian economy is going down the tubes because of Lula’s socialist policies,” Navarro remarked.

BRICS Leaders Push Back With Unity Message

Navarro’s comments came just after Brazil hosted a BRICS virtual summit, chaired by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar represented India at the meeting.

Jaishankar wrote on X that India’s message at the summit was for BRICS to focus on stabilising the global economy, mitigating the impact of conflicts on the Global South, and proactively pushing for reforms in multilateral institutions.

Brazil’s President Lula also emphasised that discussions centred on advancing a more “just, balanced, and inclusive international order” that can respond effectively to the needs of the Global South. “We will remain committed to actively contributing to peace and to building collective solutions for global challenges,” he said.