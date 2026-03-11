Van Plows Through White House Barricade In Washington; Driver Detained

New Delhi: A security breach involving a van hitting a White House barricade was reported early Wednesday morning which led to a complete shutdown of central Washington, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

As per reports, the vehicle struck a gate at Lafayette Square, just north of the White House, which is an area normally bustling with tourists and office workers.

MPD said at approximately 6:37 a.m., its officers responded to the vicinity of the White House to assist the United States Secret Service (USSS) after the van drove through the barricade at Connecticut Avenue and H Street, Northwest.

The statement read "On Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at approximately 6:37 a.m., MPD officers responded to the vicinity of the White House to assist the United States Secret Service after a van drove through the barricade at Connecticut Avenue and H Street, Northwest. There are no reported injuries at this time, the van operator was apprehended, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call (202) 727-9099 or text 50411."

Advertisement

Authorities meanwhile confirmed that there were no injuries following the incident and the driver was apprehended.

Furthermore, the Police have temporarily closed several nearby streets due to the ongoing investigation, including:

Advertisement

New Jersey Avenue, SE, between D and E Streets

Ivy Street, SE, between New Jersey Avenue and Canal Street

E Street, SE, between First and South Capitol Streets

Canal Street, SE, between South Capitol and E Street