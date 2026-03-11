Updated 11 March 2026 at 18:30 IST
Van Plows Through White House Barricade In Washington; Driver Detained
As per reports, the vehicle struck a gate at Lafayette Square, just north of the White House, which is an area normally bustling with tourists and office workers.
New Delhi: A security breach involving a van hitting a White House barricade was reported early Wednesday morning which led to a complete shutdown of central Washington, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).
MPD said at approximately 6:37 a.m., its officers responded to the vicinity of the White House to assist the United States Secret Service (USSS) after the van drove through the barricade at Connecticut Avenue and H Street, Northwest.
The statement read "On Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at approximately 6:37 a.m., MPD officers responded to the vicinity of the White House to assist the United States Secret Service after a van drove through the barricade at Connecticut Avenue and H Street, Northwest. There are no reported injuries at this time, the van operator was apprehended, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call (202) 727-9099 or text 50411."
Authorities meanwhile confirmed that there were no injuries following the incident and the driver was apprehended.
Furthermore, the Police have temporarily closed several nearby streets due to the ongoing investigation, including:
- New Jersey Avenue, SE, between D and E Streets
- Ivy Street, SE, between New Jersey Avenue and Canal Street
- E Street, SE, between First and South Capitol Streets
- Canal Street, SE, between South Capitol and E Street
It must be noted that the incident took place amid the raging middle east tensions which has brought the world at a standstill.
