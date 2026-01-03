Venezuela Burns As US Strikes Defence HQs in Capital Caracas; President Maduro Declares National Emergency

US President Donald Trump has reportedly ordered airstrikes on sites inside Venezuela, including military facilities, American officials confirmed to US broadcaster CBS News on Saturday. The strikes mark the first confirmed US military action targeting Venezuelan defence infrastructure on Venezuelan soil amid the current crisis.

The confirmation came hours after multiple loud explosions tore through parts of Venezuela’s capital Caracas around 2 am local time, accompanied by the sound of low-flying aircraft and helicopters.

Preliminary reports indicate that explosions and thick smoke were seen near Fort Tiuna, a highly secured military complex that houses Venezuela’s Ministry of Defence. Sources on the ground reported US CH-47 Chinook helicopters flying close to the area at the time of the blasts, suggesting a coordinated aerial operation.

In addition to Fort Tiuna, large explosions were also reported near Higuerote Airport and the port of La Guaira, while power outages hit several parts of Caracas, intensifying panic among residents.

“At least seven explosions were heard. The whole ground shook,” said a Caracas resident. “We heard planes and felt the air hit us.”

People in multiple neighbourhoods rushed out onto the streets as shockwaves rippled across the capital. Venezuelan state television, however, did not interrupt regular programming and continued airing cultural content.

Trump Ordered Strikes, US Officials Confirm

US officials told CBS News that President Donald Trump personally authorised the strikes, targeting military facilities linked to the Maduro regime. While the White House and Pentagon have not issued formal statements, Trump administration officials acknowledged they were aware of reports of explosions and aircraft activity over Caracas.

Reuters reported that requests for comment sent to the Pentagon, White House and Venezuelan authorities did not receive immediate responses.

Maduro Declares Emergency

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro declared a state of emergency, accusing the US of launching what he described as an “imperialist aggression” against the country. In a televised address, Maduro called on Venezuelans to mobilise and unite to “defeat this attack on national sovereignty.”

Maduro has repeatedly alleged that Washington is attempting to force regime change and seize control of Venezuela’s vast oil reserves, a claim he reiterated in recent interviews.

In its official statement, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela said it rejects, repudiates, and denounces before the international community the extremely serious military aggression perpetrated by the current Government of the United States of America against Venezuelan territory and population in the civilian and military locations of the city of Caracas, capital of the Republic, and the states of Miranda, Aragua, and La Guaira. This act constitutes a flagrant violation of the United Nations Charter, particularly its Articles 1 and 2, which enshrine respect for sovereignty, the legal equality of States, and the prohibition on the use of force. Such aggression threatens international peace and stability, specifically that of Latin America and the Caribbean, and puts the lives of millions of people at grave risk.

Colombia Demands Immediate UN-OAS Meet

Colombian President Gustavo Petro issued a stark warning to the global community, claiming that Venezuela was under direct attack.

“Right now they are bombing Caracas. Alert to the whole world. They are bombing with missiles,” Petro said in a social media post.