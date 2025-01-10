Venezuela Opposition Leader Maria Corina Machado Arrested After Protests

Caracas: Venezuela's opposition leader Maria Corina Machado was arrested on Thursday after security forces fired upon her motorcycle convoy during an anti-government protest in Caracas. According to her associates, Machado, who had been in hiding for months, made a public appearance earlier in the day to lead the protests against President Nicolas Maduro’s controversial re-election, foreign media reported.

As per the reports, Machado’s team shared on social media that her convoy was “violently intercepted” by security forces as it left a protest in eastern Caracas. The whereabouts of Machado remain unclear, and the Venezuelan government has not yet commented on the arrest. Moments before her detention, Machado addressed a crowd of protesters from atop a truck, shouting, "They wanted us to fight each other, but Venezuela is united, we are not afraid."

Protests And Fewer Participants

The protests took place just one day before Maduro’s National Assembly is set to swear him in for a third term. However, the turnout for the protests was small, as many Venezuelans feared the security forces' harsh tactics. The riot police were heavily deployed, and many demonstrators appeared to be elderly people, showing their support for Machado by wearing Venezuela's national colours, which are red, yellow, and blue.

Miguel Contrera, a local vendor, explained the low turnout, saying, “Of course, there are fewer people. There’s fear.”

Maduro’s Government Faces Growing Opposition

Despite the smaller protests, the Venezuelan opposition continues to challenge Maduro’s rule. Most of the protesters rejected Maduro’s re-election and expressed their support for Edmundo Gonzalez, a last-minute stand-in candidate for Machado. Gonzalez, who has been active in opposing Maduro, claims to have won the election, with evidence showing that he defeated Maduro by a wide margin.

Experts have called out the Maduro government’s use of force and intimidation tactics, including arrests and threats against political opponents. "It’s an impressive show of force, but it’s also a sign of weakness," said Javier Corrales, a Latin America expert at Amherst College.

International Support For Opposition

The international community, including the US and several Latin American countries, has largely recognised Gonzalez as the legitimate winner of the election. During a visit to the US, President Joe Biden praised Gonzalez and called for a peaceful transition of power in Venezuela.