Venezuela Plane Crash: Aircraft Explodes In Fireball After Crash At Paramillo Airport, 2 Killed | VIDEO

Caracas: A horrific plane crash at Venezuela's Paramillo Airport has claimed the lives of two people and left two others critically injured. According to reports, the Piper Cheyenne I aircraft, a twin-engine turboprop plane, exploded in a fireball shortly after takeoff from Paramillo Airport in Tachira. The entire incident was captured in a video, which immediately went viral on social media.

According to local media reports, the two deceased have been identified as Toni Bortone and Juan Maldonado.

The incident, which occurred on October 22, has raised concerns regarding the aviation protocols and safety checks of the plane. As per reports, the aircraft, manufactured by Piper Aircraft in the late 1970s, was involved in government logistics activities, although the specifics of its mission remain under investigation.

Those present at the site stated that the plane, after taking off, struggled to gain altitude before tilting sharply and plummeting onto one of its wings. The crash was caught on video, showing the aircraft exploding into a massive fireball upon impact. After the incident, the people present nearby were left screaming in horror as the plane hit the ground and burst into flames.

Immediately, the emergency services, including firefighters, Tachira Civil Protection, and the Bolivarian National Police, rushed to the crash site around noon. The rescue teams battled the blaze and pulled survivors from the wreckage, but the two fatalities were confirmed at the scene.

The preliminary reports suggested that the pilot may have lost control after one of the aircraft's tires exploded during takeoff, leading to the deadly crash. The aviation authorities have launched a probe to determine the exact cause of the crash, examining factors such as mechanical failure and possible maintenance issues.

The Piper Cheyenne I model has a strong safety record and is largely used for both civilian and governmental purposes.

Notably, the crash occurred just weeks after another aviation accident in Venezuela, in which a Learjet 55 crashed near Simon Bolivar International Airport outside Caracas. That private jet had been attempting to depart when it lost control, reportedly due to adverse weather conditions and strong winds. Two passengers were injured in that incident but were rescued and reported to be in stable condition.