sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections 2024 | Paris Olympics | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy | Manu Bhaker |

Published 10:20 IST, July 29th 2024

Who Is Nicolás Maduro, Venezuela's President Who Won Historic Third Term

Nicolás Maduro, in seeking a third term, faced his toughest challenge yet from the unlikeliest of opponents in Gonzalez.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
President Nicolas Maduro addresses supporters gathered outside the Miraflores presidential palace after electoral authorities declared him the winner of the presidential election in Caracas,
President Nicolas Maduro addresses supporters gathered outside the Miraflores presidential palace after electoral authorities declared him the winner of the presidential election in Caracas, | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

10:20 IST, July 29th 2024