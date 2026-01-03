'Venezuela Rejects US Military Aggression,' Says Government After Multiple Explosions Rock Capital Caracas

Multiple explosions rocked Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, as loud sounds were heard across the city in the early hours of Saturday, prompting Maduro to declare a national emergency and call on social and political forces to "activate mobilisation plans".

Attacks also took place in the states of Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira, as per the government statement.

Military installations in the capital were without power as smoke could be seen rising from the hangar of another military base in Caracas.

Official Statement of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela rejects, repudiates, and denounces before the international community the extremely serious military aggression perpetrated by the current Government of the United States of America against Venezuelan territory and population in the civilian and military locations of the city of Caracas, capital of the Republic, and the states of Miranda, Aragua, and La Guaira. This act constitutes a flagrant violation of the United Nations Charter, particularly its Articles 1 and 2, which enshrine respect for sovereignty, the legal equality of States, and the prohibition on the use of force. Such aggression threatens international peace and stability, specifically that of Latin America and the Caribbean, and puts the lives of millions of people at grave risk.

The objective of this attack is none other than to seize Venezuela's strategic resources, particularly its oil and minerals, attempting to break the Nation's political independence by force. They will not succeed. After more than two hundred years of independence, the people and their legitimate Government remain steadfast in defense of sovereignty and the inalienable right to decide their own destiny. The attempt to impose a colonial war to destroy the republican form of government and force a "regime change," in alliance with the fascist oligarchy, will fail just like all previous attempts.

Since 1811, Venezuela has faced and defeated empires. When in 1902 foreign powers bombarded our coasts, President Cipriano Castro proclaimed: "The insolent boot of the foreigner has profaned the sacred soil of the Fatherland." Today, with the moral fortitude of Bolívar, Miranda, and our liberators, the Venezuelan people rise once again to defend their independence against imperialist aggression.

People to the streets

The Bolivarian Government calls on all social and political forces in the country to activate mobilization plans and repudiate this imperialist attack. The people of Venezuela and its Bolivarian National Armed Forces, in perfect popular-military-police fusion, are deployed to guarantee sovereignty and peace. Simultaneously, the Bolivarian Diplomacy of Peace will raise the corresponding complaints before the United Nations Security Council, the Secretary-General of that organization, CELAC, and the Non-Aligned Movement, demanding condemnation and accountability from the United States Government

President Nicolás Maduro has ordered all national defense plans to be implemented at the appropriate time and circumstances, in strict adherence to the provisions of the Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, the Organic Law on States of Exception, and the Organic Law on National Security

In this regard, President Nicolás Maduro has signed and ordered the implementation of the Decree declaring a State of External Commotion throughout the national territory, to protect the rights of the population, the full functioning of republican institutions, and to immediately proceed to armed struggle. The entire country must activate to defeat this imperialist aggression

Likewise, he has ordered the immediate deployment of the Command for the Comprehensive Defense of the Nation and of the Direction Organs for Comprehensive Defense in all states and municipalities of the country

In strict adherence to Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, Venezuela reserves the right to exercise legitimate defense to protect its people, its territory, and its independence. We call on the peoples and governments of Latin America, the Caribbean, and the world to mobilize in active solidarity against this imperialist aggression