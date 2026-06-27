Venezuela Twin Earthquake Toll Tops 900, Search Intensifies For Hundreds Trapped

Caracas: Desperate Venezuelans and rescue teams raced ​to find survivors on Friday as the death toll from twin earthquakes rose above 900 with foreign crews and aid only beginning to reach devastated areas nearly two days after the ‌quakes.

The government said 172 people remained trapped, 920 were dead and 3,360 injured after the quakes devastated parts of Caracas and surrounding areas on Wednesday evening. More than 50,000 people were reported missing.

The ground shook once again Friday afternoon, a weaker 4.9 temblor that was felt in the capital Caracas and nearby Maracay.

Frustration mounted over the uneven pace of relief in some of the hardest-hit areas including La Guaira state, where residents and volunteers were still digging through rubble by hand amid shortages of heavy equipment and limited ​official presence.

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Jennifer Palacios, 25, said her 6-year-old son and five other relatives remained buried in La Guaira city's eight-tower Hugo Chavez housing complex.

"It's the community that has managed to get people out ​alive," she said. "We need them to bring cranes to move the slabs. There are still people trapped."

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The disaster could have political consequences for interim President Delcy Rodriguez, who ⁠has sought to portray herself as an agent of political change even though she served as vice president to the ousted Nicolas Maduro.

A U.N. report estimated direct damage from the two quakes, magnitude 7.2 and 7.5, at about $6.7 billion. The ​second quake was Venezuela's most powerful in more than a century.

Eyes on La Guaira

Reuters witnesses traveled along highways cracked by the quakes and passed dozens of buildings reduced to broken concrete and twisted metal. Some ruins ​were spray-painted with building names to help rescuers identify locations.

Volunteers ferried supplies on motorcycles from Caracas and Valencia.

Despite initially thanking the volunteers, Rodriguez and other officials later told people to stay away from La Guaira city because clogged roads were making rescue operations more difficult. They announced roads would be closed starting at 8 p.m. (midnight GMT) except to official and registered response teams.

Lawyer Ricardo Trias, 73, was trying to obtain a death certificate for his godson Armando Lopez, 54, whose body was pulled from the rubble of his ​building in the coastal town of Caraballeda on Thursday night and remained at the site.

"We want them to give us the body ... we can't take it and here it will rot," said Trias. "No forensic authority has ​come."

Interim Government Tested

Reuters witnesses saw people in Catia la Mar, a town in La Guaira, removing toilet paper, cooking oil, bread and other items from a damaged store.

Police, the national guard and other officials did not intervene in the ‌looting, according to ⁠Reuters witnesses.

Rodriguez, who took power after the United States captured her predecessor in January, has pledged a major relief deployment.

Venezuela's oil production was not affected by the quakes, Oil Minister Paula Henao said in a radio interview on Friday, adding that fuel distribution would be guaranteed.

Oil executives and workers said the sector had avoided major infrastructure damage.

World Rallies

Foreign rescue teams — including some from countries long at odds with Venezuela — began arriving late on Thursday and into Friday.

Rodriguez spoke by phone with U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday. Earlier she and other officials met with the U.S. military's Northern Command and disaster experts.

The U.S. said it was mobilizing $150 ​million in aid and easing sanctions while the U.S. ​military dispatched two ships and said helicopters and ⁠aircraft would support rescue efforts.

In the beachside neighborhood of Los Corales, 50 members of El Salvador's rescue team were assessing the ruins of three 10-story buildings using drones, heat scanners and dogs to locate survivors.

"People have told us they can hear people. They call them on the phone and they answer, and they can hear people screaming ​and calling," said Roberto Gavidia, the head of the team.

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele shared a video on X of the team preparing to enter one ​building, saying they had discovered ⁠a 15-year-old trapped with her pet on the ninth floor and were working to free them.

Nation Under Strain

The quakes struck a nation already weakened by decades of economic and political turmoil that has impoverished residents, driven millions abroad and weakened infrastructure.

"My building is uninhabitable and now I have nothing. It's just me and my son, and I have no family in the country," said Suhayl Sarquiz, 50, who lost her job a few months ago.

The U.S. Geological Survey ⁠estimated more than ​10,000 deaths were possible, which would make the disaster one of Latin America's deadliest earthquakes of the last century.