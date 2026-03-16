'Very Bad' For NATO's Future If There's Negative Response: Trump Cautions Allies Over Strait Of Hormuz Support

Washington: US President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning regarding the future of NATO, suggesting the alliance could face a "very bad" outlook if member nations do not assist in securing the Strait of Hormuz.

In a telephone interview with the Financial Times published on Sunday, the President delivered a blunt message to European allies concerning the strategic maritime passage.

He argued that nations benefiting from the waterway must share the burden of its protection.

"It's only appropriate that people who are the beneficiaries of the Strait will help to make sure that nothing bad happens there," Trump told the newspaper.

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He further cautioned that “if there's no response or if it's a negative response, I think it will be very bad for the future of NATO.”

The President highlighted previous American support for Ukraine during its conflict with Russia as a point of comparison. He remarked, “We didn't have to help them with Ukraine. Now we'll see if they help us because I've long said that we'll be there for them, but they won't be there for us.”

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When questioned on the specific nature of the assistance required, Trump indicated he expects "whatever it takes," including the deployment of minesweepers to the region.

While NATO is traditionally a North American and European defence alliance established to maintain stability and protect its members, rather than an instrument for offensive operations, Trump reiterated his expectations while returning to the White House from Florida.

Speaking aboard Air Force One, he noted, “We're always there for NATO. It'd be interesting to see what country wouldn't help us with a very small endeavour, which is just keeping the Strait open.”

The President also suggested that international partners could assist in neutralising threats originating from the Iranian coast. He stated a desire for "people who are going to knock out some bad actors that are along the shore," in reference to Iranian units utilising naval mines and drones in the Gulf.

Trump expressed continued dissatisfaction with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer regarding the lack of immediate UK backing for recent US-Israeli military actions against Iran.

"The UK might be considered the No. 1 ally, the longest-serving, etc., and when I asked for them to come, they didn't want to come," he said, mentioning a conversation held with Starmer earlier on Sunday.

He criticised the timing of the British offer, stating, “And as soon as we basically wiped out the danger capacity from Iran, they said, 'Oh, well we'll send two ships,' and I said, 'We need these ships before we win, not after we win.' I've long said that NATO is a one-way street.”