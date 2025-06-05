'Very Good Phone Call': Donald Trump After Telephonic Conversation With Xi Jinping On Trade Deals

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Thursday held a crucial phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss trade deals. Following the conversation, Trump said in his social media post that the 90-minute conversation between the two leaders focused almost entirely on trade, and they agreed for their representatives to meet soon and lay the groundwork for more bilateral talks.

In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump said, "I just completed a very good phone call with President Xi of China in which we discussed some of the complexities of the trade deal we recently struck and agreed upon." He said there should now be "no question about the complexity of rare earth products" and a "good conclusion" has been reached for both countries.

Xi Jinping Invites Trump To Visit China

During the conversation, Xi Jinping invited Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, to visit China, which Trump accepted. Trump stated, “As Presidents of two Great Nations, this is something that we both look forward to doing.”

Trump said the two leaders have agreed for their representatives to meet soon and lay the ground for more bilateral talks. The US team will be led by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Trump In His Social Media Post Wrote

Russia-Ukraine, Iran Not Discussed

Last month, Trump sent US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant to Switzerland, where the US struck a preliminary tariff deal with China, reducing the duty rate on Beijing imports from 30% to 145%.

The trade deal is important for both countries, as it will help strengthen trade ties between them.