Video Captures Exact Moment Hamas Leader Mohammed Sinwar Hit By Israeli Missile

Gaza: Amidst suspense over the fate of Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar after Israel’s airstrike, Israeli forces have released footage of a daring operation targeting Mohammed Sinwar. The video, captured by an Israeli drone or a CCTV camera installed at the spot, shows Sinwar and other Hamas supporters hit by a deadly missile as they attempted a frantic bid to escape the Israeli strike. The video shows the exact moment when the Israeli bomb or missile struck the group.

Mohammed Sinwar, brother of notorious Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, has long been a phantom-like figure, operating with elusiveness and orchestrating terror from the unseen depths of Gaza. However, the Israeli Defence Forces' relentless pursuit of Hamas leaders has finally caught up with him. The footage, which has been widely circulated and analysed, paints a vivid picture of the critical existence led by Hamas's top brass.

The seconds of footage broadcast a clear message, Israel won't stop hunting Hamas leaders, and those who orchestrate violence will be targeted.

Desperate Bid For Safety Caught On Camera

The video allegedly shows Sinwar making a desperate bid for safety as an Israeli strike is executed with terrifying precision. The sudden roar of ordnance, the ground shaking violently, and the acrid smell of explosives filling the air – it's a heart-stopping chronicle of the moment the IDF came dangerously close to neutralising one of Hamas's most significant figures.

Massive Blow To Hamas

The targeting of Mohammed Sinwar is no mere symbolic gesture as he is considered a major operational commander, intimately involved in the planning and execution of activities, including the development of Hamas's tunnel infrastructure and rocket capabilities. His removal would represent a substantial blow to the organisation's operational capacity and morale.

Israel’s Message To Hamas

The release of the footage served as a big psychological blow to the entire Hamas hierarchy, showing that their clandestine world is not impenetrable and their movements are always untraceable.