  Video Captures Exact Moment Iranian Missile Strikes Near Elkana Settlement In Israel's West Bank

Updated 20 June 2025 at 19:47 IST

Video Captures Exact Moment Iranian Missile Strikes Near Elkana Settlement In Israel’s West Bank

Iranian missile strike near Elkana settlement in Israel's West Bank caught on camera, causing massive destruction. Reports indicated heightened tensions between Iran and Israel.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari

Dramatic footage captures the moment an Iranian missile strikes near the settlement of Elkana in West Bank
Dramatic footage captures the moment an Iranian missile strikes near the settlement of Elkana in West Bank | Image: Republic

Tel Aviv: Amidst the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, dramatic footage surfaced on social media capturing the moment an Iranian missile struck near the settlement of Elkana in Israel's West Bank. In the viral video, a massive explosion with a powerful sound could be heard, with a thick plume of smoke emanating from the site, can be seen with fearful locals shouting in panic. 

Further details regarding the latest missile attack on Israel are awaited. 

