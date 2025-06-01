Video Captures Exact Moment When Israeli Strike Shatters Harb Building In Northern Gaza

World News: A powerful Israeli airstrike struck the Harb building in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of northern Gaza this afternoon, as part of intensified operations carried by Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) over the past few hours.

Israeli Strike Shatters Harb Building In Northern Gaza

Footage shows the moment the Israeli strike rocked the densely populated neighborhood, sending plumes of smoke and debris into the air. The Harb building, a multi-story structure, was reduced to rubble. The site was being used for weapons storage and military training, prompting the precision airstrike.

Moment When Israeli Strike Shatters Harb Building In Northern Gaza