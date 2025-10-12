Video Captures Intense Artillery Firing As Afghan Forces Pound Pakistani Outposts Along The Border

Kabul: A massive multi-front revenge operation has been launched by Afghanistan days after Pakistan's airstrike in Kabul. The Afghan forces' retaliatory operation against Pakistan has led to a heated conflict along their shared border, with reports suggesting that the Afghan forces launched attacks against Pakistan at over 20 points. Afghanistan's operation has resulted in massive damage to Pakistan's military infrastructure, outposts, and military weapons.

As per reports, at least 12 Pakistani soldiers have been killed in the offensive launched by the Afghan military, with further reports emerging of intense artillery firing and heavy weaponry being used by both sides.

Several video clips of the Afghan forces launching an attack on Pakistan have surfaced on social media, capturing the intense gun and artillery firing on the Pakistani military and outposts. These videos captured Afghan forces' intense firing on Pakistan, the mobilisation of reinforcements along the border with Pakistan, and also a few videos captured the dead Pakistani soldiers.

12 Pakistani Forces Killed, Several Military Posts Destroyed

According to sources, the Afghan Taliban have overrun four Pakistani military posts in key areas, including Bandar in Nangarhar, Ghashi Kando in Kunar, Zazai Aryub in Paktia, and Bahramcha in Helmand. These attacks have led to the capture of a few Pakistani forces' outposts, with a large number of military vehicles also falling into the hands of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan forces.

In Kandahar, fighting persists in the Shorabak, Sarlat, and Registan border areas, with Pakistani soldiers reportedly hiding in their trenches. Meanwhile, in Nangarhar-Kunar, Afghan forces have captured illegal Pakistani army posts in the Dara Baba area, seizing a large quantity of weapons and ammunition. A few reports are suggesting that the Afghan forces have launched strikes on multiple Pakistani posts.

The Afghan Taliban have sent large Humvee convoys toward the border with Pakistan as reinforcements, following intense fighting between the two countries. The clashes have resulted in major casualties, with security sources confirming that 12 Pakistani forces were killed in the Bahram Chah district of Helmand. Additionally, one Mil Dehshika tank has fallen into the hands of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan forces, and five Pakistani forces have surrendered to the Islamic Emirate forces in the Maiwand district of Kandahar.

The Afghan Taliban's attacks are seen as a response to perceived aggression from Pakistan, and the situation remains tense.