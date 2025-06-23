Video Captures Missile Swarm Launched by Iran Targeting U.S. Bases in Doha

World News: Iran launched missiles and drones, targeting US military bases in Doha, Qatar amid escalating regional tensions.

Explosions echoed across Doha, Qatar, late Monday night as the country’s air defense systems intercepted multiple Iranian ballistic missiles aimed at the US Al Udeid Air Base.

Missile trails streaking across the night sky, while loud booms rattled windows in the capital. Qatar had earlier closed its airspace amid warnings of threat, and both US and UK embassies had advised citizens to take shelter.

Iranian state media dubbed the operation “Annunciation of Victory,” claiming it targeted US bases in both Qatar and Iraq. Iran has not officially confirmed the number of missiles launched.

"Qatari air defences intercepted a missile attack targeting Al-Udeid Air Base. By the grace of God and the vigilance of the armed forces and precautionary measures, the incident resulted in no deaths or injuries," said Qatar's Ministry of Defence in its statement.

U.S. statement on Iran

"Al Udeid Air Base was attacked by short-range and medium-range, ballistic missiles originating from Iran today. At this time there are no reports of US casualties. We are monitoring the situation closely and will provide more information as it becomes available"