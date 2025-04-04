Video Captures Terrifying Moment Hot Air Balloon Crashes in Dubai

One of the tourists who was injured | Image: E2W News

A hot air balloon carrying a dozen tourists crashed in Dubai, sending passengers into panic as the basket hit the ground multiple times before coming to a stop. Shocking footage from the incident, which reportedly took place on March 23, has only recently surfaced on Russian Telegram channels.

Among those on board were a Russian tourist and her mother, who later described how the balloon had been flying over the desert at dawn before suddenly tilting to one side and falling sharply about 40 minutes into the flight.

Chaotic Landing and Injuries Reported

According to reports from Russian media outlet Readovka, the balloon’s basket hit the ground at high speed and rolled multiple times before stopping. Some passengers were injured, with several allegedly losing consciousness.

Video footage shows one of the Russian tourists later in a hospital bed, wearing a neck brace. It remains unclear what injuries she sustained. The total number of injured passengers has not been officially confirmed, though several were reportedly taken to the hospital.

Balloon Company Downplays Incident

The company responsible for the flight has denied that an accident took place, calling the incident a "hard landing, which is part of the event," according to Russian news agency RIA Novosti. A spokesperson for the company acknowledged that some passengers sustained minor injuries but claimed they had already been discharged from the hospital.

Authorities have not yet confirmed what caused the crash, and there is no independent verification of the reported details.

This is not the first time a hot air balloon accident has made headlines in recent months. In June last year, two British tourists witnessed another dramatic balloon crash in Turkey’s famous Cappadocia region.