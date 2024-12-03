VIDEO: Crowd Storms South Korean Parliament Amid Martial Law Unrest

Seoul: In a late-night address to the nation, President Yoon Suk Yeol announced the declaration of 'emergency martial law' in South Korea, to protect the country from anti-state elements.

But, the videos and footages have been floating all over internet, where the demonstrators have stormed the national assembly of Korea.

Protesters gathering outside the parliament building and troops entering the main parliament hall.

Watch Video | Protestors storming outside the national assembly

The footage later showed South Korean parliament aides resisting martial law forces who were spraying fire extinguishers.

Helicopters were seen patrolling the sky in South Korean Capital.

Videos shared online showed soldiers attempting to block demonstrators from entering the building, with police buses stationed at its entrance.

Protesters were heard chanting “no to martial law,” “strike down dictatorship,” and “open the gate.”

The main opposition, the Democratic Party, had reportedly called on the public to gather outside, according to reports.

The Democratic Party leader, Lee Jae-myung, called the martial law declaration "unconstitutional" and stated that parliament would work to overturn it.