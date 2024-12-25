Video From Azerbaijan Plane Crash Site Shows Miraculous Escape For Over 32 Survivors

The wreckage of Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190 lays on the ground near the airport of Aktau, Kazakhstan | Image: AP

Azerbaijan: Over 30 people died after a Russia-bond Azerbaijan Airlines plane met tragic fate when it crashed near the Aktau city of Kazakhstan on Wednesday. According to initial reports, the plane hit a pack of birds which led to its crash. The Embraer 190 plane was en route to Russia’s Grzony from Azerbaijan capital Baku, however, it was rerouted due to fog when it crashed in an open field in Kazakhstan. The plane had requested for an emergency landing and tried to gain altitude in order to land safely but a failure of multiple parameters led to its crash.

According to reports, there were 62 people onboard the plane including 57 passengers and 5 crew members. While over 30 died in the incident, nearly 32 of them are said to have survived the incident.

Amid this, a video has surfaced showing miraculous escape for over 32 people who survived the deadly plane crash. Those rescued have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

Another video of the crash has also surfaced showing the plane noosediving towards an open field moments before crash as pilots tried their best but couldn't avert the inevitable.

