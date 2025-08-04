VIDEO | Iberia Airbus A321XLR Aircraft Nose Section Damaged After Bird Strike, Makes Emergency Landing In Madrid

Madrid: Iberia Airbus A321XLR aircraft experienced a bird strike shortly after takeoff from Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas Airport, forcing it to make an emergency landing in Barajas. The incident occurred during flight IB579 bound for Paris (ORY), resulting in damage to the nose radome and weather radar antenna. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media.

According to reports, the aircraft, which was operating flight IB579 to Paris Orly Airport (ORY), suffered massive damage to its nose radome and weather radar antenna as a result of the collision.

The bird strike occurred shortly after the aircraft took off from Barajas, prompting the pilots to declare an emergency and return to the airport. The aircraft safely landed back at Barajas, and passengers were likely shaken but unharmed. A video has surfaced showing the aircraft being taxied at the airport after the emergency landing, with the damaged nose section clearly visible.

Iberia's Aircraft Heavily Damaged During Bird Strike

The concerned officials stated that the damage to the nose radome and weather radar antenna is likely to require significant repairs before the aircraft can return to service. The nose radome is a critical component of the aircraft's weather radar system, and damage to this area can impact the aircraft's ability to detect and navigate through adverse weather conditions.

Iberia, the Spanish flag carrier, has a strong safety record, and incidents like this are rare. The airline stated that their pilots and maintenance crew are highly trained to handle emergency situations like this, and their prompt response likely prevented a more serious incident from occurring.