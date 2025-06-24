Video: Panic in Doha Mall as Iran Strikes US Base in Qatar, Shoppers Flee in Terror

People rushing out of the Doha Mall amid Iranian strikes in Qatar. | Image: X

Iran Strikes US Bases In Qatar: Videos showing people rushing out of the Doha mall in Qatar have surfaced on the internet, following Iran's retaliatory strikes on US forces stationed at Qatar's Al Udeid Airbase, America’s largest military installation in the Middle East, on Monday.

The strikes were in response to the US bombing at key Iranian nuclear sites in Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz, over the weekend.

Explosions boomed across Doha and Lusail as missiles were seen flying across the night sky. As a precautionary measure, Qatar shut down its airspace almost immediately after the Iranian strikes.

Qatar Was Informed About The Attack

Reports suggest, Iran had coordinated with Qatari officials regarding its plan to strike US bases in Qatar, in advance. Further, as per reports, Iran had also informed the US, as Iran intended not to escalate tensions with Washington amid rising hostilities with Israel. \

Explosions were heard across Qatar's capital following Tehran's warning to the Trump administration after US strikes on Iran's nuclear sites. Videos show sirens blaring in the Qatar's city before the strikes.

According to Iran, Qatar matched the number of bombs dropped on its soil by the US in its airstrikes over the weekend, implying a desire to de-escalate the situation. Also, the base targeted by Iran was outside the populated areas as per Tehran.

The attack was announced on state television as martial music played in the background. A caption on screen called it “a mighty and successful response" to "America’s aggression.”