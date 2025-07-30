Buildings Shake, Screams Echo As Massive 8.7 Earthquake Jolts Russia’s Kamchatka Coast, Tsunami Alert Issued. Terrifying Moments Caught on Cam

Moscow: One of the world's biggest earthquake of magnitude 8.8 struck off the coast of Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday, shaking buildings, damaging homes, and triggering urgent tsunami warnings across the Pacific region.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said destructive tsunami waves could reach parts of Russia and Japan within hours of the quake.

Massive Earthquake Near Avacha Bay Triggers Tsunami Alert

The quake struck at a shallow depth of 19.3 kilometers (12 miles), just 125 km (80 miles) southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, a major city in eastern Russia. It happened near the coast of Avacha Bay, a seismically active zone in the Pacific Ring of Fire.

The USGS initially recorded the quake at magnitude 8.0, but later upgraded it to 8.8, making it one of the most powerful quakes in the region in decades.

WATCH: Shaking Buildings, Alarm Sirens, and Tsunami Warning Issued

Dramatic videos posted on social media show the moment buildings began to shake. In one of the video, furniture sways and crashes inside a home.

Another video from a Russian seismic monitoring center captures the moment the earthquake was detected, immediately triggering emergency sirens.

In some areas, walls cracked and windows shattered, but so far, no deaths or serious injuries have been reported. Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov called it the strongest quake in years and confirmed some structural damage, including to a kindergarten.

Evacuations Ordered in Severo-Kurilsk

In the small coastal town of Severo-Kurilsk, located south of Kamchatka, an evacuation order was issued due to the threat of tsunami waves. Residents were told to move to higher ground and stay away from the shore.

Sakhalin Governor Valery Limarenko confirmed the order and said emergency services are on high alert.

Russia’s Emergency Ministry said a tsunami of about 32 cm (1 foot) had already reached parts of the coast, with fears that bigger waves could follow.

Japan, Guam, and US Pacific Coasts on Alert

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) warned of tsunami waves up to 3 meters (10 feet). These could hit parts of Japan’s Pacific coast between 10:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. local time (0100–0230 GMT).

Meanwhile, the US Tsunami Warning Center issued a warning for Alaska, and a tsunami watch for Guam and Micronesia, urging people in those regions to stay alert and away from the coast.

If you are in a tsunami warning zone:

Stay away from beaches and harbors.

Move to higher ground if advised.

Follow instructions from local authorities.