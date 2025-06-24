Video: Moment When Iranian Missile Hits Be’er Sheva Hours After Ceasefire With Israel

Israel-Iran Conflict: A video shows the exact moment an Iranian missile struck the southern Israeli city of Be’er Sheva, killing three people and injuring several others. The attack came just hours after US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran, aiming to end nearly two weeks of intense conflict.

According to Israeli emergency services, the missile hit a residential area, causing a massive explosion. Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel’s national emergency medical service, confirmed that three people died at the scene. Two others were seriously injured and taken to the hospital, while six more were treated for minor injuries.

"This attack occurred just before the ceasefire was supposed to begin," said an MDA spokesperson. "We responded immediately and worked through the night to treat and evacuate the wounded."

The Iranian missile strike came amid a series of six waves of missile launches reported by Israel’s military. Witnesses also reported hearing loud explosions near Tel Aviv and Be’er Sheva. The strike in Be’er Sheva marks the first deaths in Israel since President Trump’s announcement of the ceasefire.

Iran’s state media confirmed the launches, posting on Telegram that a “fourth salvo of missiles” had been fired toward Israel. The timing of the attack just before the truce was to begin raised concerns about whether the ceasefire would hold.

Earlier in the day, Iranian officials had said they would stop attacks if Israel halted its military operations. However, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi warned that Iran would not stop its response unless Israel ended its “illegal aggression.”

US officials, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, played a major role in brokering the agreement through direct and indirect talks with both sides.

Qatar also helped mediate the deal, with its Prime Minister holding talks with Iranian leaders.

President Trump celebrated the deal in a statement on his Truth Social platform, “On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, 'THE 12 DAY WAR’.”

Despite the ceasefire announcement, both sides continued military activity up until the final hours. Iran claimed its last missile launches occurred just before the ceasefire took full effect.

Tensions between the two nations had escalated rapidly after Israel reportedly with US support targeted Iranian nuclear facilities. Iran, while denying it is developing nuclear weapons, responded with waves of missile attacks.

As of Tuesday morning, both Israel and Iran signaled cautious commitment to the ceasefire, though uncertainty remains over whether further attacks will take place.