Video: Moment When Protesters Toppled Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Statue Amid Bangladesh Unrest
After looting Sheikh Hasina's official residence and storming the Parliament, agitators were seen bringing down the statue of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Protesters try to demolish a large statue of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, father of Bangladesh leader Sheikh Hasina, after she resigned as Prime Minister, in Dhaka | Image: AP Photo
