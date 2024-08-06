sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Bangladesh Crisis | Wayanad Landslide | Israel-Hamas War | Paris Olympics | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • World /
  • Video: Moment When Protesters Toppled Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Statue Amid Bangladesh Unrest

Published 10:38 IST, August 6th 2024

Video: Moment When Protesters Toppled Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Statue Amid Bangladesh Unrest

After looting Sheikh Hasina's official residence and storming the Parliament, agitators were seen bringing down the statue of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Protesters try to demolish a large statue of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, father of Bangladesh leader Sheikh Hasina, after she resigned as Prime Minister, in Dhaka
Protesters try to demolish a large statue of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, father of Bangladesh leader Sheikh Hasina, after she resigned as Prime Minister, in Dhaka | Image: AP Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

10:37 IST, August 6th 2024