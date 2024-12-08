VIDEO: Rebels Topple Statue of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's Father in Hama

Damascus: In an act of defiance, protesters have toppled a statue of former Syrian President Hafez al-Assad, the father of current President Bashar al-Assad, in Hama. Footage from the scene shows demonstrators pulling down the statue's bust in a central square while chanting anti-Assad slogans.

This incident took place in Hama, a strategically important city in central Syria, situated at the crossroads of Aleppo and Damascus.

The act of defiance follows the rebels’ successful takeover of Hama after government forces withdrew under intense pressure. The massive rebel advance through western Syria represents one of the most significant challenges to the Assad family's decades-long rule in Damascus, marking a significant moment in Middle Eastern history.

In addition to the statue's toppling, rebels have also pulled down statues of Hafez al-Assad and his brother in Aleppo. Posters and images of the Assad family, displayed on billboards and in government buildings, have been torn down, burned, defaced, or shot at by the rebels.

In the south, rebel forces have reportedly seized Deraa, Suweida, and Quneitra, pushing to within 50 kilometers of the capital, Damascus.

Meanwhile, as the conflict intensifies with reports of several cities being captured by the rebels, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has reportedly gone into hiding, with sources confirming that he has not been seen in Damascus. An official statement from the president’s office denied the claims that Assad had fled the capital. However, sources close to the situation assert that Assad has not been located in any of the expected locations within the city.

Amidst the heightening tensions in the Middle Eastern country, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump commented on the situation, asserting that the embattled Assad does not deserve U.S. support to remain in power. “THIS IS NOT OUR FIGHT,” Trump wrote on social media.

Arab nations, including Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Iraq, Qatar, Iran, Turkey, and Russia, have issued a joint statement on the situation in Syria.

"The continuation of the Syrian crisis is a dangerous development for the country and regional and international security. The Syrian crisis requires seeking a political solution that leads to stopping military operations," it reads.

The statement further urged for a political process that preserves the country's unity and sovereignty.