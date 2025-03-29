Video Shows Millions Protest In Istanbul Against Jailing of Erdogan's Main Rival

Istanbul: Many visuals are circulating on social media showing millions of people gathering in Istanbul on March 29 to protest the jailing of the city’s mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's main rival, as Turkey faces its largest demonstrations in more than a decade.

Imamoglu’s wife took to the rally stage with a fiery speech, urging, "Let’s continue to fight not for our children, not for ourselves, but for Turkey."

WATCH | Millions Protest In Istanbul Against Jailing of Ekrem Imamoglu

Since last week, nearly 2,000 people have been detained by the Turkish government, but the protests have been mostly peaceful.

‘I Have No Fear’

A letter from Imamoglu was read out at the rally, drawing cheers from the crowd. It said, "I have no fear, you are behind me and by my side. I have no fear because the nation is united. The nation is united against the oppressor."

The letter continued, "They can put me in jail and try me as much as they want, but the nation has shown it will crush all traps and plots."

'Freedom For Imamoglu'

Mass crowd, waving Turkish flags and banners, gathered at the sea-front rally in Istanbul's Maltepe district for a "Freedom For Imamoglu" event organized by the Republican People’s Party (CHP), the main opposition group.

One banner raised in the crowd read, "If justice is silent, the people will speak."

Why are Turkish People Protesting?

Ekrem Imamoglu was ahead of Erdogan in some opinion polls and seen by many as the only Turkish politician capable of defeating him at the ballot box, was selected on March 19 as the CHP’s candidate for Turkey's next presidential election in 2028.

He was jailed the same day, a move that ignited the current unrest in Turkey.

Turkish financial assets have dropped sharply amid the unrest, leading the central bank to use reserves to stabilize the lira. The turmoil has also affected the private sector.