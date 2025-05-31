Video Shows Moment When Smartphone Battery Explodes As Worker Tries To Repair It

Updated 31 May 2025 at 20:28 IST
Jordon: A video is going viral on social media showing a smartphone battery exploding at a repair shop while a technician was attempting to fix it. The incident took place in Jordan.
In the video, the technician is seen inspecting a smartphone at a service center when, suddenly, the battery explodes in his hand and falls onto his pants.
Terrified and in shock, the technician quickly shrugs the battery off onto the ground, trying to analyse what just happened. His co-workers at the service centre were equally stunned, trying to understand the unexpected explosion.
This is not the first time a smartphone battery has exploded unexpectedly. While no one was injured in this incident, past cases have led to serious injuries.
Such explosions often occur due to factors like using duplicate replacement batteries, charging phones improperly, or exposing them to high temperatures.
Many incidents have surfaced in past when smartphones have exploded suddenly in pockets, while people were talking over phone, using them for multimedia or while charging.
Published 31 May 2025 at 20:20 IST