Austria School Classroom Video Shows Exact Moment Of Shooting Leaving 10 Dead

New Delhi: A chilling video from Graz, Austria, has emerged online, capturing the moment the school shooting unfolded. The video shows the class descending into chaos as gunshots ring out in rapid succession.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning, when a student at the school reportedly opened fire on classmates and staff. According to Austrian Press Agency citing Mayor Elke Kahr, 10 people were killed, including nine students and one adult, believed to be a teacher. The suspected shooter, also a student, died by suicide in a school restroom shortly after the attack.

The shooting unfolded around 10 AM at the BORG Dreierschützengasse, a well-known secondary school in Graz.

The Graz police cordoned off the area, suspended public transport in the vicinity, and issued advisories.

Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger in a post on X wrote, “The news of the shooting rampage in Graz shocks me deeply. It's incomprehensible and unbearable… as a mother of three children, it breaks my heart.”