Video Shows Ousted Nepal PM KP Oli Flee Kathmandu In Army Helicopter As Kathmandu Burns

Kathmandu: Amid dramatic political turmoil in Nepal, multiple videos show ousted Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli fleeing Kathmandu aboard a Nepal Army helicopter, following his resignation amid violent nationwide protests.

PM Oli resigned on September 9, 2025, following the deaths of 19 protesters and the injuries of over 400 others during Gen Z-led demonstrations against corruption and authoritarian rule. The protests were triggered by a controversial social media ban, which has since been lifted, but public anger continued to escalate.

Footage captured Oli’s residence engulfed in flames, with army helicopters hovering overhead—suggesting a coordinated extraction.

PM KP Sharma Oli's residence burnt down. The army is handling the chaos surrounding his home as protesters set fire to government buildings and residences.

KP Oli Flees After Protesters, viewers can see the moment Oli reportedly boards a military chopper amid rising smoke and chants from demonstrators. The video underscores the urgency and secrecy of his departure.

As Nepal Burns, Ousted Nepal PM KP Oli Flees ... confirms that Oli’s exit was not just a resignation—it was a military-assisted evacuation, likely coordinated with Nepal Army Chief Gen. Ashok Raj Sigdel.

Speculation is rife that Oli is seeking temporary asylum in Dubai, under the guise of medical treatment.

The video shows the possibility of a long-term exile and the political implications of his departure.

Airport shutdowns and flight cancellations, as Tribhuvan International Airport was sealed off amid the unrest.

The crisis deepened as other ministers also fled by helicopter. This has shown Nepal in deep chaos.