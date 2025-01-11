Published 23:15 IST, January 11th 2025
Video Shows Panic At France’s Strasbourg Station After Two Tram-Trains Collide
Two trams collided in Strasbourg, injuring at least 20, video shows panic on the platform, with jammed doors, injured passengers, and screams amid the chaos.
Strasbourg: Two trams collided in a tunnel in the eastern French city of Strasbourg on Saturday, injuring at least twenty people, with a video surfacing on social media showing chaos on the station platform.
A video shared on social media shows tram doors jammed after the collision, with people attempting to force them open amid rising panic. Eyewitnesses captured scenes of individuals supporting the injured, some of whom were in shock, while screams can be heard in the background.
The footage also depicts chaos on the station platform, with an injured person lying on the floor and smoke billowing from the tram wreckage.
Watch | Trams Collide In France's Strasbourg
The Bas-Rhin prefecture confirmed that people were involved in the accident and stated that significant resources had been dispatched to the scene to assist with the situation.
Authorities have urged the public to avoid the areas around Place des Halles, Gare, and Boulevard du Président Wilson while emergency operations continue.
A large security cordon has been established around the station, with numerous ambulances stationed nearby, report.
Several passengers are feared trapped after the Collision.
Cause of Collision?
The cause of the crash remains unclear, but reports indicate that the two trams collided on the same track at Strasbourg central station around 3:30 PM local time.
Part of the station is believed to have been cordoned off, with four bus lines blocked from the central station, according to report.
Strasbourg, the largest city in the Alsace region, is situated along the French-German border.
Known as the "Capital of Europe," it hosts key international and European institutions, including the European Parliament, the Council of Europe, and the European Court of Human Rights.
