Video Shows Panic At Paris Music Festival After Syringe Attack Leave 100 Plus Girls Injured

New Delhi: Twelve people have been arrested in France for allegedly stabbing festival-goers with syringes during the nationwide Fête de la Musique celebrations, the country’s interior ministry confirmed on Sunday.

According to the ministry, around 145 people were pricked with syringes across various parts of the country, including 13 cases reported in Paris. Victims were injected mainly in the arm, leg, or buttocks.

Authorities are still investigating whether the syringes contained any substances, such as date rape drugs like Rohypnol or GHB, which can cause unconsciousness. A ministry spokesperson on Monday said that experts are currently studying the possible chemical, biological, and physical effects these substances could have on the human body.

Over the weekend, large crowds gathered across France to mark the annual music festival, with the Paris police chief noting that the capital saw three to four times more people than usual.

After the festival, some social media influencers raised concerns about online posts allegedly encouraging syringe attacks, particularly targeting women. The Paris police chief dismissed these posts as "completely idiotic."

Prosecutors have reopened investigations after three more people, including a 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy, came forward reporting that they had been pricked and felt unwell, despite being in different regions.