Video Shows Syria's Islamist Rebel Forces Launching Operation Against Assad in Hama | WATCH

In Syria, the rebel Islamist forces are quickly gaining ground against President Assad. They have gained control over Hama. The so-called Syrian National Army, which is a rebel Islamist group, backed by Turkey, released a video from its operation in Hama. Hama is one of the few cities that was largely under Syrian government's control since the Syrian civil war began in 2011.

Hama is located in central Syria and it lies at the crossroads of Aleppo and Damascus.

According to Andrew Tabler, Fellow, Washington Institute for Near East Policy, the fall of Hama matters because “the rebel forces are now into what's called the spine of the country. It really is where the two parts of Syria, the neck and the base of Syria connect, and that's why it's strategically important.”

The rebel are also gaining ground in southern Syria. The rebel forces in southern Syria have reportedly seized control of much of the Deraa region, the birthplace of the 2011 uprising against President Bashar al-Assad. The development marks a significant shift in the ongoing conflict, with government forces losing ground in both the north and south.

Rebel Victories in the South

According to a UK-based war monitor, local rebel factions have taken over several military sites in Deraa after intense clashes with Assad's forces. Rebel sources told Reuters that an agreement had been reached for the Syrian army to withdraw from the region, allowing military officials safe passage to Damascus, roughly 100km (62 miles) away.

Northern Syria Also Sees Rebel Gains

In northern Syria, Islamist-led rebel groups, including Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), have claimed significant victories. Last week, they captured Aleppo, followed by Hama on Thursday. The group is now advancing toward the city of Homs, a strategic location on the road to Damascus.

HTS leader Abu Mohammed al-Jawlani issued a message to Homs residents, saying, “Your time has come.”

Fear Spreads in Homs

As rebels approach, fear has gripped Homs, particularly among members of President Assad's Alawite minority community. Footage circulating online shows roads clogged with vehicles as residents flee the city in search of safety.

What’s Next for Assad?

These setbacks pose a major challenge for Assad’s government, which has been struggling to maintain control. With rebels advancing southward and threatening key areas like Homs and Damascus, the conflict's trajectory remains uncertain.