Video Captures US Navy Opens Fire On Iranian Cargo Ship 'Touska' During High-Seas Seizure | WATCH

Persian Gulf: Tensions in the Middle East reached a boiling point today after dramatic video footage emerged showing a U.S. Navy destroyer firing warning shots at the Iranian-flagged cargo vessel Touska.

The footage, captured by a nearby commercial drone and later confirmed by maritime security sources, occurred earlier than the eventual boarding and seizure of the ship by American special forces.

The Encounter

The confrontation took place just outside the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most critical maritime chokepoint, which is currently under a partial blockade.

According to military sources, the Touska ignored repeated radio hails and visual signals to alter its course while transiting toward a restricted zone.

Advertisement

The video shows the U.S. Navy vessel, identified as a guided-missile destroyer, firing several bursts of heavy machine-gun fire across the cargo ship's bow.

The warning was followed by the deployment of two MH-60S Seahawk helicopters, which hovered over the Touska as maritime interdiction teams fast-roped onto the deck.

Advertisement

The "Touska" Seizure

While the U.S. Navy has characterised the operation as a standard enforcement of freedom of navigation, the use of live fire marks a significant shift in engagement rules since the Hormuz blockade began earlier this month.

The seizure is the first of its kind since Iran began restricting passage for vessels linked to the U.S. and its allies.

The blockade has already sent global energy markets into a tailspin, with oil prices surging to their highest levels in three years.

Geopolitical Fallout

Tehran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a scathing statement within hours of the video’s release, describing the firing on the Touska as an "unprovoked act of aggression" and a violation of international maritime law.

They have warned that "the safety of all vessels in the Persian Gulf is now at risk" due to American “recklessness.”

While nations like India have managed to secure safe passage for their tankers through back-channel diplomacy, the open firing on an Iranian-flagged ship threatens to turn the "tanker war" into a direct military confrontation.

As of Monday morning, the Touska remains under U.S. control and is being towed to a naval base in Bahrain for a full inventory of its cargo.