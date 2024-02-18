Violence Erupts in The Hague After Rival Groups Clash, Police Cars Torched

The rioters set fire to several cars and bus during the confrontations. | Image: Geert Wilders/ X

Advertisement

Hague: Deadly riots erupted in The Hague in the Netherlands on Saturday night after two rival groups of Eritreans clashed with each other and then with police officials at the site.

The rioters set fire to several cars and bus during the confrontations, news agency Associated Press reported.

Advertisement

Following this unrest, the officials had to use tear gas to disperse the rioters who threw stones and bricks at them.

Robin Middel, The Hague Municipality spokesman said, "It got seriously out of hand," AP reported.

Advertisement

Several videos and images were circulated on social media showing rioters throwing stones at police and setting vehicles on fire.

Eritreans in The Hague. pic.twitter.com/RnbASFWSfE — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) February 17, 2024

The unrest occurred when a group loyal to Eritrea's government was holding a meeting when the Opera House came under attack by a few Eritreans who opposed the African country's government. This is the latest outbreak of violence involving Eritreans in Europe.

Back in September 2023, a similar unrest in Germany's Stuttgart left several people including 26 police officials injured.

Advertisement

In the same month, a similar clash broke out in Israel's Tel Aviv between the Eritrean government's supporters and opponents that left dozens of people injured.

(With AP inputs)