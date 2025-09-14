‘Violence is Coming’: Elon Musk Issues Dire ‘Fight Back or Die’ Warning at London Anti-Immigration Rally, Honors Charlie Kirk

New Delhi: In a virtual speech at a far-right anti-immigration rally in London hosted by Tommy Robinson, billionaire businessman Elon Musk demanded regime change in the UK and warned that the nation was in danger of being destroyed. He warned that bloodshed was on the horizon and advised demonstrators they had just two choices: fight back or perish.

At the 'Unite the Kingdom' protest, Musk addressed an estimated 110,000 people, saying that Britain was already experiencing a "slow erosion" that would soon result in the "total destruction" of the country.

“There’s something beautiful about being British, and what I see happening here is the destruction of Britain,” Musk stated. “It began with a slow erosion, but it is now rapidly accelerating with massive uncontrolled migration.”

Musk’s Stark Warning: ‘Fight Back or You Die’

Musk warned the gathering that "you either fight back or you die" and that “violence is coming.” “My message is to them: if this continues, that violence is going to come to you, you will have no choice. You’re in a fundamental situation here. Whether you choose violence or not, violence is coming to you. You either fight back or you die, that’s the truth, I think," he commented.

Charlie Kirk Tribute and Political Accusations

Musk also accused the political left of utilizing violence, citing the recent murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk in the United States.

“There’s so much violence on the left, with our friend Charlie Kirk getting murdered in cold blood this week and people on the left celebrating it openly. The left is the party of murder and celebrating murder. I mean, let that sink in for a minute, that’s who we’re dealing with here," the owner of X and Tesla said.

Rising UK Tensions over Migration

Tommy Robinson, a far-right leader, organized a march in London on Saturday that drew over 110,000 people. However, when some of his supporters fought with police who were attempting to separate them from counter-protesters, the march descended into chaos. French far-right politician Eric Zemmour and Katie Hopkins were among the other speakers, in addition to Musk.

Several cops were kicked, punched, and struck by bottles hurled from the outside of the "Unite the Kingdom" event, according to the Metropolitan Police. The more than 1,000 officers on duty were supported by riot shields and helmeted reinforcements.