'Violence Will Be Met With Violence': US Issues Fresh Warning To Iran Over Attacks in Hormuz

Washington: Vice President JD Vance issued a firm warning to Iran on Saturday, stating that any additional attacks will be met with decisive force after recent U.S. strikes on Iranian targets along the Strait of Hormuz.

In a social media post, Vance emphasized the United States’ commitment to a recently signed ceasefire agreement while underscoring that Washington will not tolerate renewed violence.

“Iran signed a ceasefire agreement. We have honored it,” Vance wrote.

“If they have disagreements about how the MOU is being applied, they can pick up the phone. But violence will be met with violence,” he warned.

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The remarks come amid heightened tensions in the region following U.S. military action targeting Iranian positions near the critical Strait of Hormuz waterway. The vice president’s statement serves as both a reminder of the existing truce and a clear deterrent against further Iranian aggression.

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