Published 09:05 IST, July 17th 2024
Violent Clashes Over Job Quota Reforms in Bangladesh Leave Six Dead, Over 100 Injured
At least six people were killed and more than 100 others injured on Tuesday as protesters demanding reforms of the quota system in government jobs clashed with police in major cities across Bangladesh
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
At least six people were killed and more than 100 others injured on Tuesday as protesters demanding reforms of the quota system in government jobs clashed with police in major cities across Bangladesh | Image: AP
