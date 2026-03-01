Updated 1 March 2026 at 13:41 IST
Violent Mob Storms US Consulate in Pakistan's Karachi, Sets Building on Fire After Khamenei's Death
Violent Mob Storms US Consulate in Pakistan's Karachi, Sets Building on Fire After Khamenei's Death
- World News
- 1 min read
Violent Mob Storms US Consulate in Pakistan's Karachi, Sets Building on Fire After Khamenei's Death | Image: Republic
New Delhi: A violent mob stormed the United States Consulate in Pakistan’s Karachi on Sunday, breaching security barricades, vandalising the building, and setting portions of it on fire in what appeared to be a protest in solidarity with Iran.
Advertisement
Published By : Vanshika Punera
Published On: 1 March 2026 at 13:15 IST