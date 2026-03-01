Republic World
  • Violent Mob Storms US Consulate in Pakistan's Karachi, Sets Building on Fire After Khamenei's Death

Updated 1 March 2026 at 13:41 IST

Vanshika Punera
New Delhi: A violent mob stormed the United States Consulate in Pakistan’s Karachi on Sunday, breaching security barricades, vandalising the building, and setting portions of it on fire in what appeared to be a protest in solidarity with Iran. 

Published By : Vanshika Punera

Published On: 1 March 2026 at 13:15 IST