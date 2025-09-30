Violent Protests Rock Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, Three Dead And Dozens Injured

Muzaffarabad: Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) has been rocked by violent protests and a complete shutdown, leaving three people dead and more than a dozen injured in clashes with security forces.

The unrest comes amid growing anger over the government's failure to address demands raised by the Joint Awami Action Committee.

The deceased was identified as Sadheer Awan, son of M. Sulman, from Neelum. Those injured in the firing include Mushtaaq Ahmed, son of Abdullah Khokher from Channri; Ibrar, son of Noor Hussain from Jalalabad; Aasher, son of Saleem; M Zulfiqaar; Bisharat; Islam Allah; Ahmed; Anees Ur Rehman; Nadeem Abbasi; Mushtaq Ahmed; M Ali; Anwaiz; M Adeel; Nadeem Khan; Noor Hussain; Dilawer; and Abdul Shaqoor.

Amid the violence, Shaukat Nawaz Mir, president of the JK Action Committee, spoke from Muzaffarabad, directly accusing state institutions of targeting protesters.

"At this moment, the state has come to kill the people. The institutions of the state, the government of the state, the administration of the state, the goons, the terrorists, we have the evidence. The police is with us," he said.

He further alleged, "People are being killed in the state. And our Pakistani media is spreading false news. Sir, everything is happening here."

His remarks came as shutdowns and rallies spread across Mirpur, Kotli and Muzaffarabad, where large crowds united to demand their rights. Protesters accused the authorities of ignoring their calls for justice, as demonstrations turned into one of the most intense waves of public anger in recent years.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) unit in PoJK amplified the protests online, issuing statements accusing the Anwar-led government of "incompetence and repression" as unrest spread across multiple regions. "Sara Mirpur has taken to the streets against her rights and this incompetent Anwar government," PTI posted on X.

The party also alleged that the demonstrations were met with state-backed violence. "The video of the thugs of the Muslim (Criminal) Conference opening direct fire on peaceful protesters under state patronage has come to light, resulting in four people being seriously injured," PTI claimed.

Widespread demonstrations were reported in Plandri, which PTI linked to broader discontent. "The people of Plandri are up in arms in protest for the provision of basic rights and against this incompetent Anwar government," PTI said.

The unrest also spread to Dadyal, where PTI accused the authorities of creating humanitarian hardships. "The Dadyal administration has blocked the Plak Bridge, causing severe difficulties for patients and citizens travelling abroad.

It should be noted that during the lockdown in the state, it was announced that roads would remain open for patients and those travelling to foreign countries. Still, this incompetent Anwar government administration has increased the difficulties for patients," PTI stated.

Reiterating accusations against the rival Muslim Conference, PTI alleged further violence. "Firing by the thugs of the Muslim (Criminal) Conference on unarmed and peaceful public under state patronage. As a result, four individuals were severely injured."

The protests also reached Bhimber, in what PTI described as Prime Minister Anwar Haq's own constituency. "Looters, Prime Minister Anwar Haq's constituency, Bhimber, people took to the streets. On this occasion, the people raised severe slogans against their rights and the incompetent government," the party said.

In Dadyal, the unrest intensified further. "Thousands of people are present at a protest sit-in in Dadyal to demand their rights," PTI declared.