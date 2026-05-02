Viral Video Of Surrey Cafe Shooting Near Kapil Sharma's ‘Kaps Cafe’ Surfaces, Threat Message After Firing Triggers Alarm

Surrey: A late-night shooting near Comedian Kapil Sharma's popular eatery ‘Kaps Cafe’, allegedly targeting the ‘Chai Sutta Bar’ cafe in Canada's Surrey, has unsettled residents in the locality. The firing incident has raised fresh questions about the safety of Indian celebrities and their ventures abroad. According to reports, the incident took place at the Chai Sutta Bar cafe on 120th Street, a venue located directly beside ‘Kaps Cafe’, the eatery associated with Kapil Sharma.

Footage of the shooting has surfaced on social media and has been largely circulated, amplifying tension among local residents and among fans in India. The viral video of the firing incident has drawn massive attention due to the cafe's proximity to Kapil Sharma-linked business and the threats that emerged shortly afterwards, though details of injuries or arrests have not yet been released.

In the hours following the incident, an alleged threatening message began spreading online, claiming responsibility for the gunfire and issuing further warnings. The message reportedly demanded the immediate closure of Chai Sutta Bar and extended explicit threats towards Kapil Sharma’s Kaps Cafe as well as his residence in Mumbai.

Threat Message Warns Of ‘More Serious Action’

The viral post warned that failure to meet the demands could result in “more serious action", according to accounts of its contents. The threats have not been independently verified, and Canadian police have not confirmed the authenticity of the message or commented publicly on any links between the shooting and the online warnings.

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The police investigation is underway after the fresh shooting incident, however, the officials have not yet released a formal statement regarding suspects, motives, or security measures around the affected establishments.

The shooting episode comes amid a pattern of violence and intimidation in Canada directed at high-profile figures in India’s entertainment industry. In recent months, similar incidents have been witnessed, including shootings reported at comedian Kapil Sharma’s café and at filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s home, pointing to what observers describe as an escalation in gang-related threats.

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