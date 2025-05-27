Viral Video Shows Over 1.15-KM-Long Bridge Demolished Using Controlled Blasts Just 3 Meters Away from New Bridge

Updated May 27th 2025, 21:55 IST
Beijing: In a breathtaking view, an old bridge in China's Jiangxi province was demolished using controlled blasting, just 3 meters away from the newly constructed bridge.
A video of the demolition has surfaced and is going viral on social media, showcasing how engineers used controlled explosives to dismantle the 1.15-km-long structure.
The old bridge was taken down in segments to minimise the impact of the demolition.
The old bridge of Xingan Ganjiang Bridge was successfully blasted, the bridge body broke and sank into the river, causing rolling white waves, while the new bridge next to it remained motionless and as stable.
Published May 27th 2025, 21:48 IST