Published 14:18 IST, July 30th 2024
'Visa Issued Will not be Valid': Taliban Disavowes Many Afghan Diplomatic Missions Overseas
The Taliban on Tuesday disavowed many Afghan diplomatic missions overseas, saying it will not honour passports, visas and other documents issued by diplomats
- World
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
The Taliban on Tuesday disavowed many Afghan diplomatic missions overseas, saying it will not honour passports, visas and other documents issued by diplomats | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
14:18 IST, July 30th 2024