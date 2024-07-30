sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:18 IST, July 30th 2024

'Visa Issued Will not be Valid': Taliban Disavowes Many Afghan Diplomatic Missions Overseas

The Taliban on Tuesday disavowed many Afghan diplomatic missions overseas, saying it will not honour passports, visas and other documents issued by diplomats

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan
The Taliban on Tuesday disavowed many Afghan diplomatic missions overseas, saying it will not honour passports, visas and other documents issued by diplomats | Image: AP
