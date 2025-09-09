Updated 9 September 2025 at 20:08 IST
Visual of What Protestors Wrote on The Parliament Building in Nepal
The Parliament gate vandalised, and the building was set ablaze with red paint graffiti and slogans on the wall.
Kathmandu: Protesters spray-painted phrases like “KP Choor”, “The Government Gen-Z”, and “Gen Z Will Not Be Silenced” on the Parliament walls. Banners also read “We Are Not Your Subjects” and “Nepal Deserves Better”, reflecting deep frustration with government censorship and corruption.
Political Fallout in Nepal
Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli resigned amid mounting pressure and outrage. Residences of other top leaders—including President Ram Chandra Poudel and former PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal—were also attacked or set on fire.
Parliament was breached and torched, and curfews were imposed across Kathmandu Valley.
