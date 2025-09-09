Republic World
Updated 9 September 2025 at 20:08 IST

Visual of What Protestors Wrote on The Parliament Building in Nepal

The Parliament gate vandalised, and the building was set ablaze with red paint graffiti and slogans on the wall.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Nepal Parliament Building
Nepal Parliament Building | Image: Republic World

Kathmandu: Protesters spray-painted phrases like “KP Choor”, “The Government Gen-Z”, and “Gen Z Will Not Be Silenced” on the Parliament walls. Banners also read “We Are Not Your Subjects” and “Nepal Deserves Better”, reflecting deep frustration with government censorship and corruption.   

Parliament Building in Nepal

Political Fallout in Nepal

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli resigned amid mounting pressure and outrage. Residences of other top leaders—including President Ram Chandra Poudel and former PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal—were also attacked or set on fire.

Parliament was breached and torched, and curfews were imposed across Kathmandu Valley.

The Parliament gate was vandalised, with red paint and slogans on the wall demanding justice. The parliament building was also set ablaze by the angry mob.

Nepal Parliament

Protesters targeted the Nepal Parliament building, vandalised government property, and set the entire structure on fire.

Published By : Rishi Shukla

Published On: 9 September 2025 at 17:50 IST

