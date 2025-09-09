Visual of What Protestors Wrote on The Parliament Building in Nepal

Kathmandu: Protesters spray-painted phrases like “KP Choor”, “The Government Gen-Z”, and “Gen Z Will Not Be Silenced” on the Parliament walls. Banners also read “We Are Not Your Subjects” and “Nepal Deserves Better”, reflecting deep frustration with government censorship and corruption.

Parliament Building in Nepal

Political Fallout in Nepal

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli resigned amid mounting pressure and outrage. Residences of other top leaders—including President Ram Chandra Poudel and former PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal—were also attacked or set on fire.

Parliament was breached and torched, and curfews were imposed across Kathmandu Valley.

The Parliament gate was vandalised, with red paint and slogans on the wall demanding justice. The parliament building was also set ablaze by the angry mob.

Nepal Parliament